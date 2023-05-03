Illinois Pork Producers Association celebrate industry during 'Bacon Day'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Wednesday, members of the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) were at the Illinois State Capital to commemorate Senate Joint Resolution 22, which designates May 3 as "Illinois Bacon Day."
Studies show that the average American eats around 18 pounds of bacon every year and Illinois pork producers keep up with the demand by producing more than six billion slices of bacon annually.
According to the Illinois Pork Producers Association, the pork industry supports over 57,000 jobs and contributes an estimated $13.8 billion dollars to the economy.
“IPPA is laser-focused on addressing labor shortages on hog farms and producer profitably. We recognize that many stakeholders participating in Illinois Bacon Day don’t represent rural districts,” states Chad Leman, IPPA President.
"That is why we are seizing this opportunity to educate them about our industry and discuss the issues currently facing pig farmers. Our hog farmers have been faced with negative margins now for 6 consecutive months. These lack of profitability issues will eventually come full circle and negatively affect our state’s economy.”