Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.
Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in these areas. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.5 feet on Sunday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
scam fraud alert background

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place.  

After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by representatives from business, labor and members of the General Assembly. The state still owes more than $1.3 billion that would have hit taxpayers with an additional $20 million in interest payments next September.

The remaining $450 million will be placed into the trust fund from other state funds as an interest-free loan. Then, according to a news release, funds will be deposited directly into the state's rainy-day fund as the loan is repaid over the next 10 years.

“We have a good agreement,” said state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva. “It's good for labor, it's good for business, it's good for the people of the state of Illinois.”

For months, Republican lawmakers and business leaders have been calling on the state to repay the loan to avoid paying interest. Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said this agreement is crucial for Illinois businesses.

“It will ensure greater stability in the unemployment insurance systems, and means Illinois employers will face at least $900 million less in taxes over five years than they would have otherwise,” Karr said. 

Unemployment spiked during the early weeks of the pandemic after the governor issued stay at home orders and limited economic activity by prohibiting in-person service for businesses he declared nonessential. 

A federal report said more than $45 billion has been stolen in the U.S. from fraudulent unemployment claims, but the state of Illinois still isn’t revealing how much was stolen.

“Let’s be clear why we are here today. We are here because Governor Pritzker locked down our economy creating a raid on the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund we have never seen before,” the Illinois Freedom Caucus said in a statement. “We are also here because JB Pritzker could not figure out how to stop fraud and waste as the state paid out $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims.” 

The final plan is expected to be approved during the final session days early next month, just before the end of the current 102nd General Assembly and the beginning of the 103rd General Assembly Jan. 11.

