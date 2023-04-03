Illinois Congress requests FEMA help for 5 counties impacted by severe storms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Congress hopes to expedite severe weather resources to five counties following damaging storms.
Every member of the Illinois Congressional Delegation sent a letter to President Biden today, prompting the White House to grant Governor JB Pritzker's federal assistance request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for five counties.
The letter details tornadoes, high winds, hail, and flash flooding that led to four fatalities.
Severe weather occurred throughout Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion, and Sangamon counties.
“We write in support of Governor JB Pritzker’s request for federal assistance for Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion, and Sangamon Counties in Illinois, to recover from tornadoes and severe weather that occurred this past weekend,” wrote the lawmakers.
“Governor Pritzker has indicated that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response and recovery is beyond the combined capability of the state and local governments. As such, he requests Public Assistance and Individual Assistance for these counties to help the residents clean up and rebuild amid this large-scale damage,” the letter continued.
