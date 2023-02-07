Identity released of woman found unresponsive in Rock County Jail cell

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner has released the identity of a woman found unresponsive in her Rock County Jail cell on February 2.

The woman is 29-year-old Janesville, Wisconsin, resident Nicole D.S. Lemke.

Lemke was pronounced dead on the scene after life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel.

A forensic examination was completed on February 3.

The cause and manner of death are pending at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.