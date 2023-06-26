Housing Choice Voucher applications through Rockford Housing Authority open through June 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Housing Authority announced Monday that the waitlist is now open for the Housing Choice Voucher (HVC) program.
This federal program works to help extremely low and very-low-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals in securing affordable, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.
“We understand the importance of affordable housing and are committed to assisting those in need within our community. The HCV program offers an opportunity for eligible individuals and families to secure decent and safe housing, tailored to their needs,” states Laura Snyder, CEO, Rockford Housing Authority
During this period, eligible people and families will have the opportunity to apply for housing help through the HCV program.
The application system will be available through the program's official website.
Applicants can use any device with internet access to submit applications.
The waitlist will be open until Friday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m.
The order in which applications are received has no influence on the selection process. Whether you apply on the first day or the last, your chances of being chosen remain the same.
All applications submitted during the opening period have an equal chance of being selected through a lottery system.
The Rockford Housing Authority encourages interested people and families to familiarize themselves with the program's eligibility criteria and guidelines before submitting their application.
Detailed information can be found online along with step-by-step instructions for submitting.
Participants in the HCV program will have the freedom to choose their own housing from private market options. This includes single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments, as long as the chosen property meets program requirements.