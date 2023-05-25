Highland Community College Early Childhood Education program open house hosts about 100 prospective students

FREEPORT, Ill. — The Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at Highland Community College partnered with the YWCA Northwestern Illinois to host about 100 visitors during an April open house at the Children's Hands-On Museum in the Lincoln Mall.
“The spotlight and resources Illinois is bringing to the early childhood profession provide excitement and wonderful opportunities to our early childhood community,” said Melissa Johnson, ECE instructor at Highland.
Johnson adds: “This is an especially exciting time for our profession in Illinois as the state has placed early childhood in center stage. With the passage of the ECACE Act and unprecedented funding and resources provided, our ECE program at Highland has established the phrase ‘Now is the time.’ If an early childhood educator or provider has considered pursuing a college certificate or degree, they may be eligible for full coverage of their costs. The state is currently providing the ECACE Scholarship program and funding for institutions of higher education and additional support through child care resource and referral agencies, such as YWCA’s Child Care Solutions.”
At the open house, Highland brought advising and financial aid office staff to talk to about 95 prospective students who stopped by the event.
Kristen Janssen, a Highland student, said, “I would say the ECE open house event was a blast. My kids were able to play and learn, while I was able to get registered for classes, finish my FASFA paperwork, and even won a T-shirt from the drawing. The Highland ECE program is doing a ton to help people get established in the field, and I appreciate all their time and dedication.”