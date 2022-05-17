Harlem High student headed to the U.S. Naval Academy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Harlem high school celebrated the class of 2022 during their Senior Award Night. This was the first one that was in person since the pandemic started.
The ceremony started with principal Jeremy Bois saying that it takes a lot of time, effort and attention to get students to this point and that its a journey that one doesn't go on alone. Bois thanked students parents, friends, family and anyone else that contributed to the students success.
Harlem High School Honor:
After a few students were awarded the focus shifted to Wyatt Berry a student headed to the US Naval Academy. Berry completed numerous tasks required to become one of the 1,200 Midshipmen that will compromise the US Naval Academy Class of 2026.
Each year, approximately 16,000 people enter the application process, applicants must meet grade requirements, pass fitness assessment, medical requirements and receive a Service Academy Nomination from a U.S. Representative. Berry was able to receive a nomination both from Senator Dick Durbin and Congressman Adam Kizinger.
Berry always knew he wanted to go into the Navy, he read many books growing up and has two grandparents who also served and are his inspiration to give back and serve our country.
Presenting Berry's appointment was his Blue and Gold officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Cacciatore. Cacciatore spoke of Berry's many accomplishments while being at Harlem that helped Berry's selection process.
In closing Cacciatore quoted Theodore Roosevelt, "Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat."
Berry knows that his journey will be a difficult one but looks forward to the experiences to come and the people he will meet along the way.