Future of ambulance services in Boone County will be in voters' hands come April

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — For years, Boone County Fire District 2 has gotten a good deal on ambulance service. The district contracted through OSF who took on a lot of the cost of keep ambulances nearby and making sure there was enough staff.
Midway through 2024 will bring a massive shift that will lead to skyrocketing prices for Boone County. OSF sold the ambulances Boone County used to a private company that doesn't have a need to keep ambulances near the district, which Boone County Fire District 2 Chief Brian Kunce makes the future complicated.
"Whoever gets contracted after that, it's going to cost us as the taxpayers a considerable amount of money. We're trying to get ahead of that," Kunce said.
Kunce says the district is trying to get ahead of the issue by giving voters a solution.
In April, voters will decide whether or not to add a tax for ambulance services. If approved, a person with a $100,000 home would pay an extra $130 a year. More importantly according to Kunce, the money would fund the district to get two ambulances to provide 24/7 service for the area.
Kunce says raising taxes was the last thing he wanted to do, but without a yes vote, the area would have to rely on and wait for ambulances from several miles away to come help, potentially putting lives in danger.
"We're going to have to wait for somebody to come from McHenry County or Winnebago County or DeKalb County," Kunce said. "We're going to have to wait."
The impasse comes as calls for service continue to rise, with Kunce's district responding to 1160 calls in 2020, twice as much as a few years ago.
"I remember back in 2014 or 2015 there was several hundred, maybe 400 or 500 calls a year," Kunce said. "Now we've doubled that, and we don't see it going down."
Kunce says the public is invited to attend any of the four info sessions the department is hosting to give out information and answer questions from the community.
The sessions all start at 9am at the fire department on 1777 Henry Luckow Lane.
The dates are February 11/25 and March 11/25.