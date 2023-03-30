Friday brings a threat for severe weather

Thursday stays quiet and mild, but Friday writes an entirely different story with the threat of severe weather looming.
This morning is off to a cold start as many locations have dropped into the middle 20's. Cloud cover slowly builds in as we stay dry all day long.
Clouds take over for our Thursday as a warm front approaches the area. It not only brings in cloud cover but also leads to improvement with our temperatures as they jump into the lower to middle 50's this afternoon.
With a majority of the day staying dry, showers and thunderstorms move in overnight. A few thunderstorms may feature small hail, but the severe threat holds off until later in the day on Friday.
There may be some dry time into Friday morning with thunderstorms moving back in during the early afternoon. The timing for our severe threat falls between 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A cold front will sweep through after 5 p.m. bringing a broken line of thunderstorms. Most of the storms will be out of the area by 10 p.m.
Parts of northern Illinois are under a 4 out of 5 for severe potential for tomorrow. This does include Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties. The rest of our DMA counties are under a 3 out of 5 for severe potential.
All threats are still on the table including damaging winds, hail, and even tornadoes. The biggest concern will be strong, damaging winds. Thunderstorms may still feature hail and if the ingredients line up right, tornadoes may also develop.
Stay weather aware into the evening on Friday, make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts, and have a plan.
Some showers may linger early into Saturday and as temperatures drop, rain and snow if not light snow showers are possible. Minor accumulations are possible into our area but sunshine and the upper 50's make a comeback into Sunday.