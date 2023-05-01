Freeport residential garbage routes to change June 5

FREEPORT, Ill. — Gill's Freeport Disposal, the City of Freeport's only residential garbage hauler, announces that Freeport residential garbage collection routes will be changing on Monday, June 5.
As Gill's continues their efforts in integrating the Moring portion of the City's residential contract, route changes are necessary to ensure timely service.
Residents are encouraged to either use the application below or visit the City of Freeport's website to see if their service day has been changed.
Residents can type in their address into the search bar located on the interactive map to view their garbage collection day.
Fore residents that do not have internet access or have trouble viewing the online map, contact Gill's Freeport Disposal's customer service team at 815-233-5644.