Fire training facility gets dedicated to past Chief

Poplar Grove, Ill. — as a new fire Chief was sworn in Sunday at North Boone Fire, North Boone Fire Department also honored the past Chief by dedicating a training facility to him.
The department has named the training facility "Chief Gail Worley Training Tower." Chief Worley started as a firefighter in 1975. In 2005, he was promoted to Chief of North Boone Fire District #3. He served for 15 years and retired in 2020.
"Just kind of amazing, shocking, I didn't think that was gonna happen, I wasn't expecting it, it was a long fight to get it [training tower], a year and a half to get it, so I mean it's for the whole boone county community," said Chief Worley.
While serving, Chief Worley was responsible for the design and construction of station #1 as well as approving the training tower in 2010. In 2015, he also got EMS and ambulance service to North Boone department #3.
The training tower is used to train current first responders and is equipped with burn rooms, search and rescue scenarios, moveable walls, and is able to set up repelling for staff to practice.