Equity in Board Representation Program first graduation held

ROCKFORD — Multiple community members were able to celebrate gradating from the Equity in Board Representation program after completing a five week program but also network with local organizations.
The program is a partnership with Martesha Brown and the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence (N.I.C.N.E).
Students go through multiple sessions focusing on being a board member and what it takes to be a leader for the community. That training involves fundraising, board governance, and having a voice on a board as a minority leader.
"The program actually stems from some of the needs that we've seen in the community," said Martesha Brown the facilitator of the program. "Non-for- profit organizations said, "I really want to make sure that there's diversity on my board. But it may be hard for me to find those individuals as interested and have the skill set to join onto our boards."
The program hopes to create a sense of belonging for the community.
"This is an example of what it means to create a sense of belonging in our community, not only saying that we want to do it, but also making sure that we have programs and we have opportunities for individuals to belong in every environment," said Brown.
Those that are interested in the program can expect to join either later this fall or early next spring through N.I.C.N.E.