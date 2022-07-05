Endangered Species Act restored by federal judge after Trump-era weakening

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT
FOR NORTHERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Brodhead to 6 miles southeast of Orfordville to South
Beloit, moving southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts may be occurring out
ahead of the main area of thunderstorms.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Beloit, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Durand,
Harrison, Shirland and Lake Summerset.

This includes...  Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College.

Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 0
and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room
on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in
search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from
windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
440 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LEE
OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN,
EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MCHENRY, MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
and last through the overnight period. High moisture will
lead to efficient rain rates with flash flooding possible
where storms train.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Endangered Species Act restored by federal judge after Trump-era weakening

California was part of the coalition that sued for the Endangered Species Act to be restored. The California condor, seen here, is critically endangered.

 Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

A federal judge in California has overturned a 2019 Trump administration move to gut the landmark Endangered Species Act, vacating that administration's changes and restoring protections for hundreds of species.

The move is a win for environmental and conservation groups and climate advocates. The restoration of the protections could also be a boon for climate groups that argue oil and gas drilling in certain areas could harm threatened wildlife.

"The Court spoke for species desperately in need of comprehensive federal protections without compromise," Earthjustice attorney Kristen Boyles said in a statement. "Threatened and endangered species do not have the luxury of waiting under rules that do not protect them."

The Trump overhaul changed how the Fish and Wildlife Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration considered whether species qualify for federal protections. It could have significantly lengthened how long it takes for a species to become protected, which had the impact of taking a number of species out of consideration for protections.

A coalition of environmental groups -- including Earthjustice and the Center for Biological Diversity -- and the state of California had sued the Biden administration to roll back the changes.

Last year, the Biden administration announced it planned to review and make changes to the actions taken under former president Donald Trump. But some environmental groups were frustrated at what they believed to be the current administration's slow pace.

"Trump's gutting of endangered species protections should have been rescinded on day one of the Biden presidency," Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "With today's court ruling, the Services can finally get on with the business of protecting and recovering imperiled species."

Boyles told CNN that the Biden administration's Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service had stopped working on their review and asked the California judge to send the rules back to the agencies without vacating them.

"We've been really frustrated with Fish and Wildlife Service," Boyles said. "They said that in June of last year, but they stopped. They didn't do any work. That's practically why this court order had to happen."

In his decision, US District Judge for the Northern District of California Jon Tigar said the Biden administration has not "evinced any desire to keep the 2019 ESA Rules intact," making the decision to vacate the Trump rule an easy one.

Tyler Cherry, a spokesperson for the Department of Interior, told CNN the department is reviewing the decision.

The Trump-era changes were widely seen as an industry-friendly move to pave the way for fossil fuel companies to more easily drill or mine. Boyles said it had resounding negative impacts both on species that were waiting to become protected, and on species like threatened and endangered salmon that have been impacted for years by dams on the Snake River.

"I hope will make agency decisions better," Boyles said of the return to the longstanding rules. "These regulations changed a whole bunch of things; they were sweeping changes to the way species get put on lists or the way their habitats get protected."

