Durand hosts their 4th of July Festival next week

Durand, Il. — Fourth of July is right around the corner and the Village of Durand is ready for the festivities.
"The downtown business district of the Village of Durand has just been renovated, it's beautiful. We have everything put together and ready to bring our art events and festivals back. We are back better and ready to have some fun." Village of Durand Mayor Sheila Hoffman states.
This year Durand is hosting two days full of events for the whole family to enjoy. Monday night starts with a street dance at 6:30 p.m. lasting all night long. Other events that take place on Monday night include a kids fun fair, bean bag tournament and the first ever bottle flip contest!
Tuesday July 4, starts bright and early with the Bulldog Bolt 5k. Just about 250 participants are registered. The event stays in Saelens Park and runners as well as attendees are encouraged to bring their four legged friend along.
More events will continue throughout the day, heading into the evening hours the 4th of July Parade will kick off from Center Square at 4 p.m. the parade will have a MC with music.
Mayor Hoffman continues saying, "Be ready to have fun and stay the entire day on the Fourth of July! Come out for the street dance on Monday night. And there is something for everyone!"