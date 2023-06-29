 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
air pollution action is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

Durand hosts their 4th of July Festival next week

  • Updated
  • 0
347634204_240772018599037_3916357444926201688_n.jpg
Scott Wenstrom

Durand, Il. —  Fourth of July is right around the corner and the Village of Durand is ready for the festivities. 

"The downtown business district of the Village of Durand has just been renovated, it's beautiful. We have everything put together and ready to bring our art events and festivals back. We are back better and ready to have some fun." Village of Durand Mayor Sheila Hoffman states. 

This year Durand is hosting two days full of events for the whole family to enjoy. Monday night starts with a street dance at 6:30 p.m. lasting all night long. Other events that take place on Monday night include a kids fun fair, bean bag tournament and the first ever bottle flip contest! 

Tuesday July 4, starts bright and early with the Bulldog Bolt 5k. Just about 250 participants are registered. The event stays in Saelens Park and runners as well as attendees are encouraged to bring their four legged friend along. 

More events will continue throughout the day, heading into the evening hours the 4th of July Parade will kick off from Center Square at 4 p.m. the parade will have a MC with music. 

Mayor Hoffman continues saying, "Be ready to have fun and stay the entire day on the Fourth of July! Come out for the street dance on Monday night. And there is something for everyone!" 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you