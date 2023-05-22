Dixon Public Schools passes honorary street name for officer Mark Dallas

DIXON — The honorary street name of Mark Dallas Way has now been approved by both the City of Dixon and Dixon Public Schools 170.
The motion to approve the honorary street name passed unanimously during a special board meeting Monday night.
The resolution was passed giving former school resource officer Mark Dallas the honorary street name for what he did in May of 2018.
"I think everybody is eternally grateful to Officer Dallas, and for all of our law enforcement here within Dixon," said Superintendent Margo Empen. "This is one positive way that we can look at it and have something positive come out of that and hopefully continuous moving forward."
The street honorary street will run the length of Lincoln Statute Dr. from Peoria Ave. to the football field.
There is not a set ceremony date for the honorary street name unveiling but there is a hope to have it on Mark Dallas Day which is May 30th.