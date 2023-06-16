Discovery Center's Family Friday Summer Series continues with 'Under the Sea' June 23

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Children are invited to explore the deep blue sea at Discovery Center for an "Under the Sea" event at Discovery Center on Friday, June 23.
The event is part of the museum's Family Friday Summer Series.
Children can meet a "real" mermaid and enter her grotto, create scuba goggles, make art using sea shells, play with a cartesian diver and more.
Wear a swimsuit or dress to get wet at the Center's first-ever foam party in the outdoor park. It is recommended to bring a towel, change of clothes, and change of shoes.
All activities are included with museum admission which is $10 for the public, FREE to museum members and all children ages one and younger.
The event runs 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.