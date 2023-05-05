DeKalb Crime Stoppers requests public assistance in finding tools stolen in Cortland

CORTLAND, Ill. — Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding a burglary of tools in Cortland.
Sometime between the time period of Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 23, in the area of East Railroad Avenue, multiple storage sheds and trailers were burglarized and a large amount of tools were taken.
If you have any information about this crime, cars, or people involved, please contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272 or by emailing crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.
You do not have to give your name while providing information and Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.