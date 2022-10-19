Country music group Old Dominion announces 2023 tour stop in Rockford

ROCKFORD — In a Twitter post from October 18, 2022 CMA Award Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year nominees Old Dominion announced their upcoming "No Bad Vibes" tour stops.
Old Dominion will perform at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.
https://seatgeek.com/old-dominion-tickets?aid=34&pid=681361355&gid=75334970331&rid=kwd-1410644102799&dt=c&ap=&adId=612671279022&loc_interest=&loc_physical=9021884&n=g&mt=b&ext=&gclid=CjwKCAjwwL6aBhBlEiwADycBICOwgMo1yEPgzqcCr48q2N_svmfceGD5gQaVw9pnIDRWZYFiSOKmixoC4GMQAvD_BwE