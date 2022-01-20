White House announces $103 million to address healthcare worker burnout

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Healthcare workers across the country will receive $103 million in American Rescue Plan funds to address to address burnout.
$3 million of those dollars will go toward Illinois healthcare workers.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced Thursday $2,956,000 is funded to improve the retention of health care workers and help respond to the nation’s critical staffing needs by reducing burnout and promoting mental health and wellness among the health care workforce.
COVID-19 has compounded rates of depression and anxiety among health care workers. The relentless physical and emotional demands of treating patients during a pandemic have exacerbated longstanding barriers to workplace well-being.
The funding will help the creation of partnerships and utilization of local resources to directly support health professionals’ response to workplace stressors, and provide training to help individuals manage the constantly changing, high-stress environment of health care.