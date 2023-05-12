What the end of public health emergency for COVID-19 means for health coverage

ROCKFORD — Now that we've reached the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency health experts are preparing for changes in the way we deal with COVID-19.
This fall, healthcare workers are anticipating the commercialization of vaccines.
COVID Response Supervisor Boone County Health Department, Rachael Hendrickson, explains, “The federal government has purchased a supply of COVID vaccines, which are free and will continue to remain free until they run out anticipated early fall.”
This will create a problem for anyone without health coverage.
“People who are not insured will not be able to get vaccines like they used to,” says Hendrickson.
The Boone County Health Department will revisit how they offer vaccines at their clinics in the future
Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Dr. Derek J. Robinson says it is expected that COVID vaccines will be covered under insurance carriers depending on your provider.
“I think we will continue to see transition to some of those services that were free of charge during the public health emergency… transition into how we approach illnesses that we're accustomed to seeing,” he says.
Dr. Robinson believes COVID vaccines will become annual similar to flu shots.
“We know that both of these vaccines are highly effective in reducing risk in severe infections and hospitalizations so we do want individuals to make that part of their regular health maintenance routines.”
He's encouraging people, especially those who are at risk to keep up with suggested vaccines.
“We're moving out of the public health emergency but we still want to ensure people are doing what's necessary to keep themselves safe and well. We made a lot of progress. We don't want to yield that ground we've made.”
During the public health emergency the annual renewal of Medicaid was suspended - but that process resumed May 1st.
If you currently have Medicaid coverage, keep an eye on your mailbox and be sure to submit for renewal to avoid any gaps in coverage.