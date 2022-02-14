'We don't want to have to decide for your child;' masks now optional at Kinnikinnick School District

ROSCOE (WREX) — Students within the four schools in Kinnikinnick School District can choose to wear a facemask in class or not starting on Tuesday.
The Kinnikinnick Board of Education approved the change to mask requirements making it optional. About a hundred families came together in the Kinnikinnick Elementary School gym for the final vote.
Some families are celebrating after taking the podium to speak up for what they believe in. Even though many families got what they wanted some parents say they plan on running for school board next year.
"We don't want to have to decide for your child," said District Superintendent Keli Freedlund.
"In my opinion, I didn't want the mask. I feel like it's against our rights sometimes and our beliefs. I feel like we shouldn't have to wear a mask. It should be an option," said Roscoe Middle School sixth grader Kaleb Collins. "You can get really unfocused because it always feels like it's moving around."
"In my opinion, some schools are not wearing a mask and it's just kind of unfair," said Roscoe Middle School sixth grader Maxx Ditsworth.
"It makes it harder to learn because you can't always understand what people are saying," said a student in public comment.
Multiple students say they're tired of being secluded for going against the mask requirement. They're taking the opportunity while the Illinois mask mandate is being legally challenged to address the school board.
"That gave us the opportunity to open the door be like 'yes, we can stop this.' This is our time to move forward," said Kinnikinnick School District parent Kim Collins. "I just want everyone to be together, masks or no masks, and everyone have a great day at school and get to some normalcy."
A big question parents asked the board to consider is if the positives of preventing COVID-19 by wearing a mask outweigh the negatives.
"I assure you, the mental health problem that these masks have caused far outweigh the illness you are trying to prevent. I have two teenagers and it's heartbreaking to see the mental illness in this community," said a parent in public comment. "Let our children breath, see each other smile and see the smiles of the teachers and the administrators in the school."
The change goes into effect Tuesday. This district superintendent is asking for a grace period to communicate the adjustment to staff.
Freedlund went on to say the district, staff and families need to set a positive example by showing respect and reporting any situation of harassment or bullying.