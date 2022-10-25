Veteran's Nursing Home impacted by Covid-19

LA SALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A nursing home in La Salle county has seen a uptick in Covid-19 infections over this past week.
According to the Illinois Department of Veteran's Affairs, the veterans home in LaSalle has 42 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
It has also been reported by NBC 5 Chicago that 23 staff members have tested positive as well.
Officials from the department say that all current cases are deemed "mild" and people who have tested positive are showing cold-like symptoms.
This not the first time there has been an outbreak at this nursing home.
During the initial start of COVID-19, 36 veterans died from the disease from November of 2020 to January 2021.