Flu Season Means More Vaccinations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Flu season is upon us and local health officials are sounding the alarm ahead of the rough anticipated flu season.
Here in the Stateline, health officials are putting together initiatives geared to encourage people in the community to take extra steps to protect themselves.
Drive thru vaccination clinics at OSF Health facilities are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday until November 4th.
Dr. Bill Hartman from UW Health says drive-thru clinics like these are a way for people to get it done quickly and on their time.
"They made getting these shots so convenient, that it eases up the burden on the public; where they can stop on their way to work or they can stop on their way home."
Adding to this statement, Tina Dobbs, RN and Manager Physician Office, OSF Medicine Group Rock Cut Crossing, says from other clinics they did she knew that hosting this one would be just as great.
"What we've learned is that patients really appreciated the ability to just come and go as they please so to provide those services some something we jumped on."
The CDC is recommending you have both your COVID-19 and flu shots, especially for adults and kids 6 months and older.
Just today, Dr. Hartman got both his flu and booster shot -- confirming the safety of more than one at same time.
"Both of these shots are safe to get at the same time and you can even safely get them in the same arm if you so choose."
The doctors say if you recently had COVID, you do not have wait for the three months for your booster or flu shot, you can get them almost immediately.