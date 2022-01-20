UW-Health doctor provides tips for isolating with Covid-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you've had Covid-19, you'll know isolating can be a challenge. 13 News spoke with Dr. Joseph McBride of UW-Health about best practices.
He says for families or people with roommates, have covid-positive patients wear a mask in their homes.
If you can get vaccinated, do so to curb the spread in your household.
"I think everybody should really challenge themselves to be a dead end for that virus," says McBride, "and so patients who are infected should say I want the virus to end with me. I don't want to try and transmit it to anybody else."
McBride adds that covid-positive household members should not share personal items and should stay in separate rooms as much as possible.