The weather remains dry and hot over the next week

Temperatures slowly heat up to the hottest levels of this summer (so far), while any drought relief holds off for another week.
A slight chance for rain lingers into the evening, mainly west of I-39. Showers and storms from Iowa try to enter northern Illinois, but a wall of dry air overhead keeps them at bay. An isolated shower or storm might still be able to survive, but don't expect much for rainfall and any showers will be brief.
Starting Monday, temperatures heat up into the upper 80s. We'll see a lot of sunshine, along with dry conditions and barely noticeable humidity. By Thursday, a few spots may sneak into the 90s for the first time since the beginning of the month.
A "Rex block" pattern essentially holds the heat and sunshine in place. This pattern is hard to break down, which is why we have warm, dry, and consistent weather all week. There is a chance we see the pattern break down by the weekend, so some rain may sneak in by the end of the week.