Target lifts mask requirements for staff, shoppers

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow and slippery roads expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest in Lake and eastern McHenry Counties. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening commute and possibly impact the Friday morning commute, especially in far northeast Illinois. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&