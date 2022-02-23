 Skip to main content
Target lifts mask requirements for staff, shoppers

By adwpadmin

(WREX) — Target is no longer require its shoppers or employees to wear masks. 

The popular retailer updated its coronavirus dashboard Monday, where it now says that it will not ask shoppers or employees to wear masks unless it must comply with local regulations.

Though masks are no longer a requirement, Target said in a statement that it will continue to encourage social distancing and regular disinfection protocols within its locations.

"We'll also continue to provide our team with resources and benefits they need, including free medical-grade masks, COVID-19 tests, paid leave for team members with positive COVID-19 cases, and paid time and free Lyft rides to reduce barriers for team members to get their vaccines," the company said.

The new policy went into effect Monday, according to NBC News

