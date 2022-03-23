Taking a look at Winnebago County's slowing vaccination rates

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — It's now been nearly 18 months since the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine was given to healthcare workers in Rockford.
Since then, thousands of adults and children have been vaccinated.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's most recent data, 398,978 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county.
171,121 (60.59%) of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 157,992 (55.62%) are fully vaccinated, according to IDPH data. CDC data shows, however, 57.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.
The county has also administered 80,776 booster doses, per the data.
Data shows a vast majority of vaccinations happened in the spring of 2021, when the vaccine first became available. Vaccination numbers then steadily declined into the summer before spiking again in the fall and winter as omicron surged.
However, a closer look at the data shows the number of doses being administered is rapidly declining.
For instance, there's only been two days in 2022 with more than 1,000 doses of the vaccine being administered in the county. In comparison, there were 21 days with more than 1,000 doses of the vaccines being administered in December of 2021 alone.
The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 855 on Jan. 1, 2022. As of March 21, that number is down to 125, per IDPH data.
Dr. Sandra Martell, the public administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, says the state is seeing similar metrics when it comes to a decline in vaccines.
"Similar to the nation and the state, the number vaccinations have continued to decline with a plateau in the overall vaccination rate. Plausible explanations include a perceived lower risk of infection among unvaccinated with the decline in new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19 and the lifting of mask mandates. The pandemic weariness and return to normal does not provide additional cue to the public that the pandemic is not over," Dr. Martell said in a statement to 13 WREX.
Illinois dropped its indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28th. Data shows vaccinations in the county had already started to decline before the 28th, but have continued to decline more so since the mask mandate was lifted.
For reference, the seven-day rolling average for doses being administered on the 28th of Feb. was at 245, according to IDPH.
Dr. Martell says the limitations on children being vaccinated could also be playing a role in the decline of vaccinations.
"The delay in authorizing vaccinations for younger children may also be impacting vaccination rates as increases in vaccinations have been seen as age eligibility has expanded. Challenges to vaccine mandates through the courts may also be contributing to a decrease in uptake in vaccination," Dr. Martell said.
Moderna announced Wednesday its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under six.
If regulators agree the small doses are safe and effective enough, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.
Dr. Martell once again reiterated the importance of vaccines when it comes to a return to normalcy.
With only 57.8% of the population fully vaccinated, there is ongoing risk of additional infection and additional variants. Vaccination is the key to primary prevention and path to endemicity in which the pandemic does not control lives and livelihood.”