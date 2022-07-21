Subvariant BA. 4 and Ba.5 Continue To Spread Around Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The virus is once again spreading including here in the area, and, as we've alerted you to on our 13 w-r-e-x news app, it's because of the subvariant... b-a-5. It's the most transmissible... making up for 80-percent of new cases.
Here in our region we have several of our counties now under a quote - high community level - for infection, that includes - Winnebago, Stephenson, and Boone County.
One of the biggest reasons for the spread is the mindset of most people after Omicron. When Omicron passed many assumed the virus was over and stopped wearing masks.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Stephen Bartlett from OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center says the biggest solution is to go back to wearing masks.
"You got to wear a mask!" he said. "If you are going to the grocery store, put on a mask, if you are in a crowded place or a place where you don't need to do that, like if you eating than yes, you don't have to wear a mask."
It's no fun, but if you want to avoid the infection than that is the most important way, because the vaccine won't reduce the severity and not protect it."
He even stated that as far as vaccines go this could be a regular part of a doctors visit if this variant is not taken more seriously.
"I do believe that we are going to be in a situation where the Covid-19 vaccine will be part of our annual vaccination just like we all get the flu vaccine, because the variants are going to keep changing and they are going to need more vaccines for what is out there and then vaccinating people for it."