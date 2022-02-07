Stateline parents debate on mask choice or mandate in schools

STATELINE (WREX) — Dozens of schools across the Stateline made a call to either to keep enforcing the mask mandate or make it optional. This after a Sangamon County judge blocked Governor J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate. It's sparking, yet again, the contentious debate for parents.
Families had the option to choose on Monday at Winnebago Middle School but were met with protesters pressuring kids to go mask-free. One mother says the commotion is causing frustration.
On Monday, students grabbed their backpacks to head to school but only some grabbed their facemasks.
"I told them, 'yeah, the Hononegah High School kids are going to be able to take theirs off' and it was kind of tough to watch them absolutely light up thinking they would be able to as well," said Rockton School District parent Nate Helgerson. "Then tell them, 'well not you guys though because it's a different district.' You can just see how deflated they were hearing that."
Some students, like Helgerson's kids, are ready to ditch the mask. Others like the protection.
"If he wants to wear his mask, he should be able to wear his mask," said Winnebago School District parent Samantha Kovac about her child in middle school who she says can make his own decision.
Helgerson says masking at school is a topic at the dinner table. While his kids are ready for more normalcy in the classroom, he is stressing the freedom to choose.
"Everybody just needs to be able to choose how they want to proceed. Take all the precautions, if you want to. Everybody is free to do that. We just want our kids to be free to go about their school day and their life as we see fit as well," said Helgerson.
Others disagree.
"If we have to go back to masks, then we go back to masks. If we don't then great," said Kovac.
Kovac was shocked to see parents try and sway children into a different direction. She says that's disrespectful to their decisions. She says the bottom line is keeping kids in school.
"One of the protesters turned around and told my son, he looked specifically at him and told him, to take his mask off and that he doesn't have to be afraid anymore," said Kovac. "My son was kind of confused and looked to me like, 'what do I do?'"
While the future is uncertain, both parents are asking the community to respect one another.
"The kids are doing better with this than the adults," said Kovac.
"Everybody respect everybody else's choices," said Helgerson.