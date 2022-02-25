Stateline no longer considered at 'high' risk of COVID transmission after CDC updates metrics

UNDATED (WREX) — On Friday, the CDC outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip.
They focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals. More than 70% of the U.S. population lives in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals.
That includes in the Stateline.
According to the CDC's map, every community in our area is now considered to be at a "low" or "medium" risk of transmitting the virus.
Here's a county-by-county look:
- Boone County: Low
- Carroll County: Medium
- DeKalb County: Low
- Jo Daviess County: Low
- Lee County: Low
- Ogle County: Low
- Stephenson County: Low
- Whiteside County: Low
- Winnebago County: Low
Our area has been at a "high" level risk of transmitting the virus since last summer.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 1 is currently at 3.9% rolling positivity rate for the virus. The decrease in positivity rate is happening at the same time as hospitalizations drop in our area. As of Feb. 24, there were 84 people in the hospital with the virus in our area, according to IDPH.