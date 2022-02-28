 Skip to main content
Some Illinois COVID metrics best since late summer

SPRINGFILED, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois continues to see its COVID-19 metrics trend the right direction as the state ends its indoor mask mandate

As of Sunday night, the state had 943 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. It's the first time the state has been below 1,000 hospitalizations since Aug. 1, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

Hospitalizations are dropping along with the number of cases. State health officials reported a total of 4,483 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus from Friday-Sunday. On Saturday, the state reported 816 new cases of the virus. It's the first time the state has seen less than 1,000 new cases of the virus in one day since July 25, according to CDC data. 

The state's seven-day rolling average for new cases is down to 1,831 new cases per day, the lowest since Aug. 1. 

As of Monday afternoon, 64.7% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated. 

