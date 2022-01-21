 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some hospitals still using ineffective antibody treatment to fight Omicron

  • 0
Antibody treatment

UNDATED (WREX) — As the Omicron variant spreads, an NBC News report says many states are using an outdated monoclonal antibody treatment.

Federal health officials warn that antibody treatments for the Delta variant are ineffective for Omicron.

However, many hospitals do not have access yet to the antibody treatment that do fight Omicron, sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology.

Dr. Dan Shirley, Infectious Disease Physician at UW Health, said it's a balancing act for hospitals.

"When that happens we have to decide, do we give more people the older antibody and hope that most of them are still Delta or do we just exhaust our new supply right away," Dr. Shirley said.

He expects supply for the new antibody treatment to level out soon.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com.

Tags

Content Manager/Executive Producer

Breane Lyga joined 13 WREX as an evening news producer in December 2015. She was the assignment editor from 2017 to 2019, before becoming content manager and executive producer. Tips? Email blyga@wrex.com.

Recommended for you