Some hospitals still using ineffective antibody treatment to fight Omicron

UNDATED (WREX) — As the Omicron variant spreads, an NBC News report says many states are using an outdated monoclonal antibody treatment.
Federal health officials warn that antibody treatments for the Delta variant are ineffective for Omicron.
However, many hospitals do not have access yet to the antibody treatment that do fight Omicron, sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology.
Dr. Dan Shirley, Infectious Disease Physician at UW Health, said it's a balancing act for hospitals.
"When that happens we have to decide, do we give more people the older antibody and hope that most of them are still Delta or do we just exhaust our new supply right away," Dr. Shirley said.
He expects supply for the new antibody treatment to level out soon.