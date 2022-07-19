 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six Stateline counties now at 'High COVID-19 Community Level' status

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID masks generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The CDC has placed the following counties under "High COVID-19 Community Level" status:

  • Winnebago
  • Stephenson 
  • Boone
  • Ogle
  • Lee
  • Rock County - WI

The Community Level is considered "high" because the levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases, and patients in hospital beds are a strain for the local health system. 

CDC recommends that residents in these counties wear a mask when indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if you feel any symptoms. 

For more information and resources, visit www.covid.gov.