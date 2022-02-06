Several Stateline schools make masks optional for Monday

STATELINE (WREX) — Thousands of students in the Stateline will have the option to wear masks on Monday.
Dixon, Oregon, Meridian, Harlem, AFC and Byron have all sent emails to parents saying masks are recommended, but not required.
The decision comes less than three days after a Sangamon County judge blocked Governor JB Pritzker's mask mandate.
Dixon Public Schools Superintendent Margo Empen said that while the district will allow students to make their own decisions about masking, everyone needs to respect each other's decision.
"We expect our students to arrive at school and remain respectful and compassionate towards each another," Empen said. "We expect teachers, staff, and parents to treat one another with respect and compassion. No matter how each of you feel about this decision, we remain in this all together and are stronger when respectful of each other. As a reminder, our bullying and harassment policy is in place to ensure that staff and students can work and learn in a safe and supportive environment."
All students will have to wear masks on the bus since public transportation mandates are from the federal government and not included in the judge's decision. The same applies to IHSA sporting events.
Districts also acknowledged the possibility of a judge reversing the decision, in which case, the mask requirements will go back into place.
Conversely, Belvidere, North Boone and Pecatonica School Districts say masks will remain required at this time.
Meanwhile an RPS 205 spokesperson says the district has nothing official to say about the mandate being blocked by a judge at this time, meaning it's required mask guidance is unchanged until further notice.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more schools make their decisions.