RPS 205 making masks optional beginning next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools will no longer require masks beginning next week.
The announcement from Dr. Ehren Jerrett, RPS 205 Superintendent, says staff, students and visitors will not be required to wear masks inside schools or other district buildings starting Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Masks will still be required on school buses.
RPS 205's change in protocol comes after an Illinois appellate court struck down Gov. J.B. Pritzker's appeal to a downstate judge's ruling against mask mandates in schools.
RPS 205 says they will, "continue to follow guidance from state and local health officials and treat COVID-19 like we do other illnesses: Students and staff who are sick should stay home and return to school or work after a negative COVID-19 test.
Earlier Friday, the Freeport School District also said they were making masks optional.