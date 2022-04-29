Remdesivir approved for pediatric patients earlier this week

The WREX team met with Jerry Storm, senior vice president of pharmacy services at OSF Health in Peoria Illinois where remdesivir has been used on patients 12 years and older since the emergency use authorization back in 2020.
According to the FDA, doctors now can treat kids under the age of 12 who are hospitalized or at home that have mild to moderate symptoms that are at high risk of progressing to more severe symptoms with remdesivir.
Remdesivir is an antiviral that is similar to how Tamiflu is used to treat high risk patients for the flu. However, unlike Tamiflu remdesivir is delivered in a intravenous medication rather than a pill.
Storm says that even though the cases for pediatric COVID is lower there still has been death associated with it and that remdesivir gives doctors a treatment for those that previously didn’t have a treatment option.
Vaccination is the best preventative measures for COVID however there is not a vaccine approved for children younger than 4 years old. Storm suggests that parents continue doing preventative measures such as hand washing and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
Storm also stated that this gives doctors hope moving forward as there will now be a way to provide treatment to patients that are at higher risk of becoming ill and hospitalized and give them a better outcome. Storm stated that if he had a child with other underlying conditions that he would feel hopeful and at peace because there is now a treatment available if needed.