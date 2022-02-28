Redevelopment could be coming to Cedar Street in Rockford, Mexico Classico could move locations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cedar Street in Rockford could be getting a major redevelopment.
The city's Planning and Development committee is set to vote on two Tax Increment Financing (TIF) projects during Monday's meeting.
The first project is the redevelopment of Cedar St.
The city's Economic and Development Coordinator Karl Franzen tells 13 WREX several properties on Cedar St. could be made into new housing and commercial buildings.
The catch is the city will have to redraw tax districts to include these properties, which will come in a later vote.
While it could be sometime before the project breaks ground, Franzen tells 13 WREX he is excited about the continued growth in the South Main corridor.
"It's really the culmination of a decade of work that they city has been putting in not only investing into our downtown, but having that investment opportunity spill over into our neighboring neighborhoods and corridors," Franzen said before Monday's meeting.
The second project the committee is voting on Monday night is Mexico Classico moving locations.
The city is voting on a tax incentive to help the the restaurant renovate and move from its Spring Creek location to the 5400 block of E. State St. in Rockford, just east of the E. State St. and Newtowne Dr. intersection.
The building was the former home to a former restaurant called Tumbleweeds, but has been vacant for several years.