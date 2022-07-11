Public Health Officials report over 27,000 new cases of Coronavirus

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 27,543 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 48 deaths since July 1.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,462,948 cases, including 34,198 deaths in 102 Illinois counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of July 7, 1,309 individuals were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
The preliminary statewide case rate is 216 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinois residents.
“With 71 counties in Illinois rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19 by the CDC, the majority of counties remain at elevated risk” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.
“We urge everyone to protect themselves by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccines and booster shots. This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”