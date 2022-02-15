Pritzker's office encourages masks at schools despite committee's ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office is responding to members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voting against a new push to extend the school mask mandate.
The Governor’s emergency rule on COVID mitigations for Illinois schools expired on Sunday, Feb. 13.
The Administration immediately re-filed the rule on Monday, putting it back into effect unless JCAR voted affirmatively to block it with a minimum of 8 members on the 12-member committee.
Nine members voted to suspend the Governor’s emergency rule, with zero voting to keep it in place and two members voting “Present.”
Now, the governor's office is responding to the vote, telling 13 WREX:
The administration understands that members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules are awaiting a ruling from the appellate court on this issue. As doctors have said time and again, masks are the best way to preserve in-person learning and keep children and staff safe. We look forward to continuing to work with members of the General Assembly, school districts, parents, communities and all stakeholders to use the tools we have to keep in-person learning. In the meantime, the administration urges all schools and parents to encourage mask-wearing to keep everyone in their schools and communities safe.
Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon), also a committee member, said, "Our government is built on a system of checks and balances—and is not designed for the Governor to rule unilaterally. Today my colleagues and I on the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) voted 9-0-2 to suspend the Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rules requiring masks to be worn in schools."
On Friday, February 4th, a judge in Sangamon County ruled against Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools. The ruling allowed schools to make their own decisions on requiring masks.
The judge’s ruling was in response to lawsuits from parents and teachers from over 150 school districts.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an emergency appeal to the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield.
Several school districts across the state, including in the Stateline, have made the choice to walk back several COVID-19 policies.
The governor did however proclaim on Feb. 9, 2022 that if hospitalizations and cases from COVID-19 continue to decrease, the statewide mask mandate for public places, excluding schools, would be lifted.