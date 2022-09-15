Pritzker: Unvaccinated school and childcare staff no longer need regular COVID-19 testing

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced rollbacks in COVID-19 requirements for some school and childcare staff across the state.
Gov. Pritzker announced Thursday that unvaccinated school and childcare employees will no longer need to take a COVID-19 test twice every week.
The change will go into effect on Friday. The Pritzker administration says the change in requirement is based on the current state of the pandemic and guidance from the CDC.
The CDC no longer requires routine testing in schools or childcare settings regardless of vaccination status, however encouraging testing at times of high risk in the community, such as returning from holiday breaks or after large indoor events.
Pritzker says COVID-19 vaccines are the "most effective" way of battling COVID-19, applauding millions in the state which have gotten vaccinated.
"I continue to urge everyone in the state to stay up to date on vaccines and boosters, including getting the recently released bivalent booster shot," Pritzker says. "Although the current state of the pandemic is very different than it was two years ago, we still need to protect the most vulnerable members of our community as we continue to be responsive to the changing challenges and evolutions of this virus."
Last month, the Illinois Dept. of Public Health made 1 million free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests available for individual school districts at the beginning of the school year.
The Governor's office says 160 school districts have opted into the SHIELD testing program, providing regular testing at no cost to the district.
Dr. Sameer Vohra, Director of the IDPH, says the state continues to monitor the health risks of COVID-19, but "current conditions of the pandemic" have changed from the last two years.
"There are now many tools available for protecting our students, teachers and the general public, including the latest updated bivalent vaccines and effective treatment options for children and adults," Vohra says. "It continues to be important to remain home if you have COVID-19 symptoms, per CDC recommendations."
Officials say almost 50,000 tests have already been performed by the SHIELD program since the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.