Pritzker: 'The intention is to lift the mask mandate in indoor locations by Feb. 28'

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he plans on lifting the statewide indoor mask mandate by the end of the February.
"The intention is to lift the mask mandate in indoor locations by Feb. 28," the governor said Wednesday during an unrelated news conference.
Gov. Pritzker says there are still "sensitive locations," such as K-12 schools. The governor says because of that, changes for schools may come later on.
Overall, the governor says he is pleased with how things are trending.
"Things are getting better across the state of Illinois, and that's really a credit to leaders across the state, but really to the people of Illinois."
The governor is expected to unveil his plan for the mask mandate later Wednesday during a news conference that is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Chicago. 13 WREX will be streaming the news conference live on our website.
The governor spoke the past two days about the statewide mask mandate, saying Tuesday that we could be hearing an update "very soon."
On Monday, we learned the governor was looking at COVID-19 hospitalizations when it comes to the mitigations, saying they need to mirror numbers of last summer when the state removed the mask mandate before reinstating it when numbers started trending the wrong direction.