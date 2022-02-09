Pritzker likely to announce plan to repeal mask mandate Wednesday. Here's what we know

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to provide an update on the state's fight against COVID-19.
In the news conference, the governor is expected to unveil a plan to drop the state's indoor mask mandate, according to a report from NBC Chicago.
The report says the governor will announce a phased-plan to drop the indoor mask mandate in most settings, but that plan will not include a repeal of the mask mandate in public schools.
There's no word on when the mandate will be fully removed, but NBC 5 Chicago reports the plan is to have the mandate dropped before March 1st.
The governor spoke the past two days about the statewide mask mandate, saying Tuesday that we could be hearing an update "very soon."
On Monday, we learned the governor was looking at COVID-19 hospitalizations when it comes to the mitigations, saying they need to mirror numbers of last summer when the state removed the mask mandate before reinstating it when numbers started trending the wrong direction.
Wednesday's news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Chicago. 13 WREX will be streaming the news conference live on our website. We'll have a full recap of the news conference on 13 News at 5 and 6 as well as online.