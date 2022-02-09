 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pritzker likely to announce plan to repeal mask mandate Wednesday. Here's what we know

  • 0
Pritzker-COVID-generic-web-pic-blue-background.png

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to provide an update on the state's fight against COVID-19.

In the news conference, the governor is expected to unveil a plan to drop the state's indoor mask mandate, according to a report from NBC Chicago.

The report says the governor will announce a phased-plan to drop the indoor mask mandate in most settings, but that plan will not include a repeal of the mask mandate in public schools. 

There's no word on when the mandate will be fully removed, but NBC 5 Chicago reports the plan is to have the mandate dropped before March 1st. 

The governor spoke the past two days about the statewide mask mandate, saying Tuesday that we could be hearing an update "very soon."

On Monday, we learned the governor was looking at COVID-19 hospitalizations when it comes to the mitigations, saying they need to mirror numbers of last summer when the state removed the mask mandate before reinstating it when numbers started trending the wrong direction.

Wednesday's news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Chicago. 13 WREX will be streaming the news conference live on our website. We'll have a full recap of the news conference on 13 News at 5 and 6 as well as online. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you