Pritzker issues updated executive order with new mask guidelines

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has released an updated executive order lifting the mask requirement in most indoor settings.
The new order also lifts the mask mandate at schools and daycares, which the governor announced Friday evening after the CDC updated its metrics. School districts and private businesses can continue to require masks at their discretion.
The new order includes masks still being required for residents, staff and visitors at long-term care facilities and congregate facilities (correctional facilities, homeless shelters).
Masks are also still required to be worn on public transportation vehicles as part of a federal mandate, including at airports and bus stations.
“Across the state, Illinoisans are taking their masks off today knowing that most eligible adults are boosted, and our hospitals have much more capacity to save lives,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
The governor continues to urge vaccinations.