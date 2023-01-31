 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges indicate a developing ice
jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road
near Machesney Park. Localized flooding may develop quickly
along the river if ice jam worsens.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Pritzker: Illinois COVID-19 disaster proclamation to end May 11

  • Updated
Illinois COVID-19

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that May 11, 2023 is the end of Illinois' COVID-19 disaster proclamation. 

Governor Pritzker has announced that Illinois' public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, corresponding with the federal government's announcement on Monday to end the national public health emergency.

“Since COVID-19 first emerged nearly three years ago, my administration has worked diligently alongside the federal government to battle this once-in-a-generation pandemic by following scientific and medical guidance to support frontline workers and save lives. Our state’s disaster proclamation and executive orders enabled us to use every resource at our disposal from building up testing capacity and expanding our healthcare workforce to supporting our vaccine rollout and mutual aid efforts,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“Let me be clear: COVID-19 has not disappeared. It is still a real and present danger to people with compromised immune systems—and I urge all Illinoisans to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already.” 

On March 9, 2020, Illinois joined 12 other states in declaring a public health emergency.

Illinois has kept COVID-19 procedures aligned with the federal government to make sure resources were utilized to the maximum extent. 

Illinois residents were able to gather more SNAP benefits, 1.4 million children received Pandemic nutrition support, and Medicaid was expanded to provide telehealth options for state residents to stay healthy.

The State Disaster Relief Fund covered state costs and reimbursements to mutual aid groups and the Illinois National Guard.

The proclamation also allowed use of the state's mutual aid network of public safety response professionals, including health care providers, disaster response professionals, and law enforcement officers.

The 2020 proclamation activated the State Emergency Operations Center, which deployed necessary resources during the COVID-19 public health threat.