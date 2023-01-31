Pritzker: Illinois COVID-19 disaster proclamation to end May 11

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that May 11, 2023 is the end of Illinois' COVID-19 disaster proclamation.
Governor Pritzker has announced that Illinois' public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, corresponding with the federal government's announcement on Monday to end the national public health emergency.
“Since COVID-19 first emerged nearly three years ago, my administration has worked diligently alongside the federal government to battle this once-in-a-generation pandemic by following scientific and medical guidance to support frontline workers and save lives. Our state’s disaster proclamation and executive orders enabled us to use every resource at our disposal from building up testing capacity and expanding our healthcare workforce to supporting our vaccine rollout and mutual aid efforts,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Let me be clear: COVID-19 has not disappeared. It is still a real and present danger to people with compromised immune systems—and I urge all Illinoisans to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already.”
On March 9, 2020, Illinois joined 12 other states in declaring a public health emergency.
Illinois has kept COVID-19 procedures aligned with the federal government to make sure resources were utilized to the maximum extent.
Illinois residents were able to gather more SNAP benefits, 1.4 million children received Pandemic nutrition support, and Medicaid was expanded to provide telehealth options for state residents to stay healthy.
The State Disaster Relief Fund covered state costs and reimbursements to mutual aid groups and the Illinois National Guard.
The proclamation also allowed use of the state's mutual aid network of public safety response professionals, including health care providers, disaster response professionals, and law enforcement officers.
The 2020 proclamation activated the State Emergency Operations Center, which deployed necessary resources during the COVID-19 public health threat.