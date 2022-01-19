Pritzker 'cautiously optimistic' about decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHICAGO (WREX) — We learned more about the state's fight against COVID-19.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker along with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, spoke from Chicago on Wednesday.
Both Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ezike were optimistic about a recent decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations but both continued to offer caution.
"I am cautiously optimistic about this decline. But there are an awful lot of people still battling for their lives in hospitals across Illinois," Gov. Pritzker said.
Wednesday marked the 7th day since we saw peak hospitalizations of 7,380 on Jan. 13. Since then, our single-day number of COVID patients has fallen by more than 870 patients. The peak of hospitalizations during this surge of the virus is more than any other point of the pandemic, health officials say.
"But the good news is the trend is downward. The sheer volume, however, still is a problem...we still have to pull every single lever available to help increase just the staff to care for those people in the hospital," Dr. Ezike said.
Both the governor and Dr. Ezike continued to urge vaccinations and boosters. Illinois currently leads the Midwest when it comes to vaccinations, according to Gov. Pritzker.
The state is currently administering an average of more than 47,000 doses of the vaccine.