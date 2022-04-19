Pritzker amends mask mandate, continues to urge vaccinations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In alignment with the ending of federal mask mandates on public transportation, Governor Pritzker announced today that masks will no longer be required on Illinois public transit, in public transit stations, or in airports.
With the amendment of Pritzker’s executive order, local governments will retain the right to establish their own rules on public transportation masking requirements.
“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
Nearly 73% of eligible Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 81% have had at least one dose.
Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars says, “[We] are closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed.”
The CDC continues to recommend that masks be worn by the immunocompromised and in areas of high transmission.