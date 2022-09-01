Parents Concern For Violence and Health Safety As First Day Kicks Off

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The areas largest school district is back in session and more than 27,000 students were back in class today, but that on the top of some parents mind was safety and COVID-19 protocols.
Concerns from parents circled around violence in the community and from national news of school shootings.
One parent said with everything going on they just want there kids to be good for the entire school season.
Counseling and Higher Education Professor, Dr. Suzanne Degges-White says children may develop symptoms of anxiety and depression due to trauma of situations and seeing things on the news and can even show up in changed behavior. But keeping an open line of communication to students is the best thing for them.
"Talking out those things are very helpful especially through talk therapy," she said.
"Just by talking about what is going on we feel better because we relieve that stress of having to contain all those feelings ourselves."
As of today the state of Illinois is seeing over a thousand people with MPV (Monkeypox) and locally there are only two counties in the stateline with confirmed monkeypox cases.
These rising numbers is another concern for parents and their children's' health safety and although monkeypox has not been a treat to children yet, health officials say if another outbreak occurs practicing proper cleaning procedures and distancing is the solution.
"MPV is spread through a rash or direct contact with things that have touched a rash or through large respiratory droplets, said Elizabeth Andekian, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse for OSF HealthCare.
"So with that in mind cleaning those high touch surfaces if there is an outbreak happens will help in general."
As the year goes on we want to wish all students a happy and healthy 2022-2023 school year.