Over 28,000 new Illinois cases of COVID-19 this week

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported today that there are 28,216 new confirmed and possible cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 74 deaths since June 24.
According to the CDC, 28 counties are now rated at "High Community Level" for COVID-19, an area that includes counties around the Rockford area.
An additional 53 Illinois counties are now rated at "Medium Community Level."
As of last night, 1,154 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
“As we celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, everyone should be aware that 81 counties in Illinois are rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.
“This means that people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes are at higher risk. We remind holiday hosts to think of the safety of friends and family. You should hold events outdoors if possible, and in well-ventilated spaces if indoors. If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations.
"If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”