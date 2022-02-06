Oregon School District makes masks optional, relaxes several other COVID policies

OREGON (WREX) — Less than three days after a Sangamon County judge blocked Governor JB Pritzker's mask executive order, a Stateline school district announces it will walk back several COVID policies.
Superintendent of the Oregon School District Tom Mahoney emailed parents on Sunday announcing the following changes:
- Masks will be recommended instead of required
- Teachers and students will no longer be quarantined for close COVID contacts as long as they're asymptomatic
- Unvaccinated staff will not have to be regularly tested
What will not change:
- Quarantining for positive student and staff cases
- COVID policies at IHSA events (meaning masks will be required)
- Masks will still be required on buses per CDC requirements on public transportation.
Oregon School District was not included in the lawsuit that lead to the mandate getting block, but the district's attorneys felt confident that the judge's ruling applied to Pritzker's mandate as a whole.
Mahoney did acknowledge in the email that there is a possibility a judge reinstates the governor's mandate, in which case the district will reverse these changes to be in line with the mandate.