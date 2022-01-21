One in two Illinois residents receive Covid-19 booster

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Nearly half of all Illinois residents have received a Covid-19 booster, according to data released Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seventy-four percent of Illinoisans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Sixty-five percent are fully vaccinated.
The IDPH released this data along as a part of its weekly Covid-19 update.
Over the past week, Illinois reported an additional 183,722 new cases of the virus. Since Jan. 14, 746 people have lost their lives. Illinois is inching closer to losing 30,000 people to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday night, 6,054 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 972 patients were in the ICU and 560 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 11.9 percent, down from 15.3 percent last week.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.